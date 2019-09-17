Editor, the Advocate:
I was driving my daughter to a doctor’s appointment on Friday, Sept. 13. I live in Port Lavaca and as we approached the Placedo bridge, I had a blowout on my truck. I was not sure what to do and then a man in a tractor drove by slowly, turned around, stopped and asked if he could help. His name is Anthony and I want to thank him for his help in changing the tire.
It’s nice to know in this day and time that there are still people willing to help.
Karen Kartchner, Port Lavaca
