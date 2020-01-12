Editor, the Advocate:
My husband and I were flabbergasted on Wednesday, at Yamato Hibachi and Sushi – Victoria, upon being informed that a young couple had paid for our dinner steaks! I have no idea what prompted the generosity. He wore a cap, she has strawberry blonde hair, and they laughed a lot.
Never before, have we been the recipient of such an anonymous favor. Our thanks to the happy couple.
Shirley and Paul Oeding, Victoria
