Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

There are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 400,000 here in Texas. Recently, Congress passed the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, including key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (H.R. 1903/S. 901), critical legislation that will improve the health outcomes of people living with dementia.

I have been an Alzheimer’s advocate since 2006, when my mother, Ruby, was diagnosed with dementia. I keep fighting to honor her memory and the memory of my mother-in-law, Donna, who suffered from younger-onset dementia.

I want to thank Rep. Michael Cloud for supporting the House passage of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019, through the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act. This critical vote will allow individuals living with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease to access supports and services from programs under the Older Americans Act (OAA). Those programs include nutritional services, supportive services, the National Family Caregiver Support program, and other services that enhance quality of life.

Please join me in thanking Rep. Cloud for supporting this legislation. If you would like to be part of our next big legislative win, visit alzimpact.org/volunteer to join the fight.

Sandra Kiening, Alzheimer’s Association Ambassador for TX-27, Victoria

