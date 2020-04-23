Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

We have an outstanding sheriff’s department. When we called at 8 p.m. with a sighting of poachers on the property next door, the deputies were here in a matter of minutes.

By then, we’d heard shots and the sound of an animal in distress. The officers found the poachers truck and staked out the area. The next day, I was told they’d captured the two men. We have seen our deer and turkey population depleted over the last several years, and never a day went by without gunshots. I watched a doe limp across my pasture with blood pouring from her shoulder, out of season, of course. We haven’t heard a single shot since April 15, five safe and quiet days.

The investigation continues, but I need to thank Sgt. Justin Marr, Corporal Lance Orsak, and Deputies Esau Lopez and Jason Garcia.

Donna Schultheiss, Nursery

