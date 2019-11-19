Editor, the Advocate:
Saturday, I left my husband’s new medication in the basket at H-E-B on Houston Highway. I didn’t realize it until that night, when it was time for him to take it.
The pharmacy was closed, but I was there when it opened the next morning!
Someone had turned it in to the pharmacy but didn’t leave their name. I just want everyone to know there are kind, thoughtful people in Victoria, and I appreciate this particular person very much! Thank you!
Gloria Seiler, Victoria
