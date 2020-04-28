Editor, the Advocate:
Currently most Americans believe life exists in some form throughout the universe. Likewise, many Americans believe such life includes extraterrestrial civilizations, many of which may be much older and technologically advanced than our world. Based on architectural evidence dating back thousands of years, UFOs (unidentified flying objects) have been observed, including current history. There have been hundreds of thousands of UFO sightings by many individuals/groups, including astronauts, aeronautical engineers, pilots, military, etc.
The best evidence that UFOs are real occurred when our government allowed a public release of information regarding sightings of UFOs. This information involved Navy pilots observance of UFOs during Naval Fleet maneuvers over the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Radar technicians on Navy ships verified these sightings and a picture of a UFO on a Navy pilot’s on-board radar screen was released to the public.
UFOs have been observed to have the capability to accelerate rapidly achieving hyper-sonic speeds in seconds; they can hover in place with no evidence of any known propulsion system or heat signature from same; they can perform aeronautical maneuvers not possible with our current technology; UFO pilots seem to be unaffected by extreme G-forces and heat caused by friction when achieving and maintaining extreme high speeds.
Assuming UFO pilots are living entities and not robots, many wonder how same can withstand extreme flight conditions and how UFO’s work. One theory assumes UFO’s have a propulsion system involving electromagnetism in combination with anti-gravity capability. This system would create a protective field around the UFO and could warp space around the craft during flight. In this scenario, friction or G-forces would not be a problem; extreme speeds could be possible in air or water; pilots would not be adversely affected; the anti-gravity system would allow the UFO to stay aloft.
Although alien technology may be beyond our current capabilities, their crafts are not immune to equipment failure or other unknowns, Therefore, some UFOs do occasionally crash and been observed by witnesses. Such suspected UFO crash sites are sealed off by government troops who remove all the evidence. Reverse engineering of UFO technology is then conducted at secret government facilities. One might consider the possibility that our nation and others may have succeeded in duplicating alien technology; therefore, some UFO sightings may not be alien craft but rather man made.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
