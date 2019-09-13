Editor, the Advocate:
After studying major crises that have happened in America’s history, our times now place us in the top tier of events that will define America.
That in itself should make one realize the importance of taking a keen interest in American politics and exercising our right to vote. Weigh carefully what each major party is “offering.”
The next step is to look at the long-term effects to legal American citizenry. As a country, our history does have its share of bad choices and decisions. However, our founding documents give us all an intelligent and rightful base to go by. Keeping close to the ideas of our forefathers has kept us making wise decisions in most cases.
The No. 1 issue is government’s responsibility to its legal citizens. We as a nation should be destined to protect citizens from domestic and foreign influence. We must support our local, state and federal laws.
Please understand the importance of following the laws of the land. Respect for law enforcement and expecting the three branches of our system to work together by representing the welfare and protection of its lawful citizens is following the laws of the land.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
