Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I know right now isn't the time to complain, but I see people trying to get this Coronavirus under control and then I see a farmers market right in front of our health department and numerous people just standing around talking, and I don't mean 6 feet apart either.

I thought that gatherings of more than 10 were prohibited or maybe I read it wrong and it was just a suggestion!

Well, come on people, if we are going to get this under control, we all have to do our part.

Roberta Fisher, Victoria

