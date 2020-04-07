Editor, the Advocate:
I know right now isn't the time to complain, but I see people trying to get this Coronavirus under control and then I see a farmers market right in front of our health department and numerous people just standing around talking, and I don't mean 6 feet apart either.
I thought that gatherings of more than 10 were prohibited or maybe I read it wrong and it was just a suggestion!
Well, come on people, if we are going to get this under control, we all have to do our part.
Roberta Fisher, Victoria
