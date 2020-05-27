Editor, the Advocate:
I thoroughly enjoyed the May 21 article by Elena Watts about Jim Cole’s newest book, “Run With the Wind, A Story of World War II in Galveston.”
It is truly a winner, and I urge everyone to read it! It’s a page-turner and has something for everyone!
I absolutely fell in love with the characters, and it’s exciting to know that Jim’s next book will be a continuation of their lives after 1948.
Congratulations to Jim!
Anne Yariger Kouba, Victoria
