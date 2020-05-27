Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I thoroughly enjoyed the May 21 article by Elena Watts about Jim Cole’s newest book, “Run With the Wind, A Story of World War II in Galveston.”

It is truly a winner, and I urge everyone to read it! It’s a page-turner and has something for everyone!

I absolutely fell in love with the characters, and it’s exciting to know that Jim’s next book will be a continuation of their lives after 1948.

Congratulations to Jim!

Anne Yariger Kouba, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.