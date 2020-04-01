Editor, the Advocate:
This virus pandemic, aptly named CCP virus. For it originated from, and spread from China, no matter what the MSM tries to shove, shame or force us all into believing.
I don’t know about everybody else, I am quickly coming to the conclusion that China is out for world domination, any way possible. America is waking up to their subterfuge. I try to buy USA. But it is hard to do for some products.
While we are in transition from China to U.S.A., stay focused on taking back our economy, one product at a time. God bless the U.S.A.
Eddie Witt, Port Lavaca
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.