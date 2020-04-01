Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

This virus pandemic, aptly named CCP virus. For it originated from, and spread from China, no matter what the MSM tries to shove, shame or force us all into believing.

I don’t know about everybody else, I am quickly coming to the conclusion that China is out for world domination, any way possible. America is waking up to their subterfuge. I try to buy USA. But it is hard to do for some products.

While we are in transition from China to U.S.A., stay focused on taking back our economy, one product at a time. God bless the U.S.A.

Eddie Witt, Port Lavaca

