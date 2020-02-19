Editor, the Advocate:
I wish to address this letter to all Americans. You can be liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican. It does not matter. You should just be a God-fearing lover of the American way of life. To prove your love, just do three things.
First: Ask your senator or representative to work together for the good of the country and quit fighting.
Second: Respect the office of any, and I mean any, elected official – from the president on down.
Third: Look around you. If things are better for you now than before, vote for the one now in office. If things are worse, vote for a new person. Think of this as if you are a boss or owner of a company. If a person is not doing a good job, fire him and get a new hand.
Me, personally, I think our President is doing a good job. So, I am going to vote for him. Just vote with common sense and love of this nation (America), home of the brave and land of the free. In closing, I have one word – think.
David Strickland, Inez
