Editor, the Advocate:
Most Americans who watched the impeachment trial of President Trump realize it was a sham/witch hunt designed to embarrass, or hopefully, remove the president from office.
Regarding Trump’s telephone conversations with the President of Ukraine, there was no direct evidence by any witnesses that Trump exerted any pressure or threats to withhold U.S. foreign aid related to a potential corruption investigation of a Ukraine gas company. The reason for Trump’s inquiry about the investigation was to determine the involvement of the former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. When Biden was vice president, his son, who had no experience in the energy sector, was hired by the gas company and placed on their board of directors with a salary of almost $1 million dollars a year. The misuse of power by Biden only gets worse as he later incriminated himself on a live TV interview with reporters. He told them that when he heard a Ukraine prosecutor was going to investigate the gas company for corruption, he contacted the Ukraine president and told him to fire the prosecutor in the next few hours or his nation would never see their billion dollars U.S. foreign aid package.
The Ukraine president fired the prosecutor and the investigation was stopped, which gave Biden and son protection from further exposure. Since Biden is running for president and if he misused his political powers as vice president as defined above, he should never be allowed to become president.
The impeachment action does not contain factual proven evidence that Trump did something wrong that was so serious as to warrant impeachment. What it does prove is the radical Democratic/Socialist Party’s desire to continue investigating Trump even though internal government investigations and the Mueller Report all indicated there was no serious wrongdoing.
Democratic House leaders have gone beyond the scope of power granted Congress, by our own Constitution and its intended use/meaning. Democrats have weaponized this power strictly for political reasons to remove the president.
Lastly, this impeachment is a political hoax/sham, which will leave a lasting stain on our system of government.
The radical Democratic/Socialist Party has set a precedent where future political parties could impeach a President simply because they don’t like him/her, even though there is no real evidence of wrongdoing, just dirty politics.
Respectfully submitted,
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
