Editor, the Advocate:
All the daily dysfunctions going on in the world's most important office and our Republicans and some Democrats are doing a great job in acting stupid.
What do you think that they are really thinking? We know that they are not stupid. So, they can stop playing like they are. Again, what in hell is going on?
Let's suppose that I am employed and making a fair living. Then, I get a wild hair and decide I want to run for the office of Senator. Well, I talk it over with my spouse and we go over the pros and cons and decide to go for it. Actually, $172,000 a year to start is not a bad deal for a green senator and that's not even counting all the extra monetary and health benefits.
So, I am successful and get elected.
Now we need to step it up a little bit and be like the Jones'. We move to a nice neighborhood into an expensive home and we buy a new Mercedes-Benz. Now we can afford to send our kids to Ivy League Universities.
All is going well until God decides that we have become too worldly/secular and too permissive with, “It's okay to abort babies, to have same-sex marriages, it's okay to blame God if you are gay, it's okay to take prayer out of schools, it's okay this, it's okay that and the list goes on.” And for that, He puts us into a spell and we elect this president.
We should all get on our knees and ask God for forgiveness!
There might be a possibility that those Republicans that are acting as if they are blind are going home and talking to their spouses about resigning from their Senator seat. I can just hear the spouse, “What, no sir! What's going to happen to our new home, our new car, how are we going to pay for the kids' college?” “Do you know how embarrassing this will be for us and our children?” “You wanted the job, now, suck it up!” This is not meant to be funny. They have families and the same problems that you and I have.
So, do we elect them so that they can become rich and enjoy life or to be members of the Republican Party or become the president's puppets? I think we all know the answer to this question.
Frank Torres, Victoria
