Editor, the Advocate:
A friend of mine always says that an uninformed vote is worse than not voting and that’s true. With the runoff weeks away I would ask the public to please look at the records and experience of the two candidates running for tax assessor-collector before casting a ballot. David Hagan is the right choice by far. The other candidate might have a great sign all over town, but that does not qualify her for this job.
In the League of Women Voters forum, when asked about the effective tax rate, she answered the tax assessor-collector doesn’t deal with it when in fact they calculate both the effective tax rate and rollback rate for the county. She didn’t know that about this most basic responsibility of the tax assessor-collector after 13 years working there. How is that even possible?
David Hagan is a principled proven conservative that will help and be for the people every step of the way. He has been involved in our community, active in local politics, standing alone sometimes when it wasn’t popular. He has the experience, leadership, and character to do this important job well. Make the effort and please vote David Hagan on July 14th.
William Scott Bauer, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.