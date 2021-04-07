Editor, the Advocate:
Sadly, I have just finished Aprill Brandon's last column. I will certainly miss her wonderful humor made out of daily happenings. It sounds like she has been overwhelmed by the current major negative events going on in the world. Since I have no way to communicate with her directly, please let her know her efforts at humor in the midst of daily travails were much appreciated and enjoyed.
Oh well, just having to live in Boston has certainly been part of the problem, get out of the big city and live again, Aprill. You're gonna be OK when you grow up. I'm only 84 and I haven't made it yet so hang in there.
Don Eastham, Victoria
