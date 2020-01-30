Editor, the Advocate:
At the recent library book sale, I checked the free magazines in the entry way. Apparently I left my bank bag laying there when I left with two bags of books. A few days later, I could not find the bag and eventually figured out the last time I had used it was at the library.
Sure enough, someone had found the bag and turned it in. I want to thank whoever did this, as not only did it have money in it but also special pictures of my grandkids!
Gayle Baecker, Victoria
