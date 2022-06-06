Editor, the Advocate:
As I have before, I’ve got to say it again. Why is nothing being done about the “Eyesore of Riverside Park”? The duck pond has been half empty for how long, two, three, four years and is still fenced off. I know it is “in the plan” but when is “the plan” going to be done? The park is so pretty and so well maintained until you drive by that. Our money that is planting trees and flowers along the loop is nice however, there are a lot of children and parents and young lovers that would love to see the real pond again. If nothing is going to be done, then fill the empty hole and at least put a couple of picnic tables on it.
Tommy Tucker, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.