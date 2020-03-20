Editor, the Advocate:
Once, when I told a wise old neighbor I was doing “nothing” he asked: “How will you know when you are done?” With all the hoopla surrounding COVID-19, I need to ask the same question. We close things, stop going to church, avoid others, etc. When will it end? In 12-18 months when we have a proven vaccine? When it has hit all our communities hard? Do we expect a second Passover? We are taking all these precautions to slow the spread of the virus, but how will we know when all the precautions are no longer needed and we can get back to normalcy? How do we know when they are “done”?
Paul Morkovsky, Shiner
