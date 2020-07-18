Editor, the Advocate:
If Trump had the audacity to face his mistakes, here is what he might say:
With his arms raised high to an anxious nation -
“Americans, we are face to face with the most serious threat to us in our lifetimes. This pandemic has put America in a tight spot, with businesses shuttered and millions out of work. Don’t despair, we can out smart this virus. To accomplish this we are going to have to sacrifice some of our coveted social activities for a while. Maybe a long while. Tensions are understandably high, not only for the sick and grieving, but for those without jobs, as well as those saving lives and keeping America running. As citizens, families, neighbors, and friends, we all have to step up and protect one another. I know that I have downplayed this virus early on. I was being optimistic. I’m not going to apologize for being optimistic, but I do now recognize the need to bring everyone together, both politically and racially, to isolate this virus. Starting immediately, no more large gatherings, rallies, or protests, indoors or out. Law allows us to peacefully assemble for redress of grievances, but during the heat of war with a pandemic this is not acceptable, for obvious reasons. The grievances we all have witnessed are justifiable and duly noted, and actions are being taken to resolve them. Until then, and for the greater good of all, we cannot be distracted from the importance of stopping the spread of this virus. Far too many have been hurt from the death and economic devastation this pandemic has caused and we all need to act now. I am signing an executive order to provide all necessary supplies to combat this virus, including testing, cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and personal protective equipment. I am going to supply Americans with all the means necessary to defeat this virus so that no American has an excuse for not doing their part. I am going to be insisting that my friends who have benefited most from the tax breaks and the best economy the world has ever seen to pony up and show how trickle-down economics really works to provide in times like these. Maintain your distances, wear your masks, and respect others. If we all work together it will be the most beautiful thing you have ever seen. Trust me.”
Audacity is Trump’s strong suit.
Glen Ullman, Victoria
