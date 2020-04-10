Editor, the Advocate:
Donald Trump and his new nationalist Republican Party was on full display at the State of the Union game show. You know when your country is on the edge of dictatorship when the president spreads fear throughout his party that after they let him off for two election scandals and the minions let the crime boss rant the next morning for 80 minutes with what could be a R-rated foul-mouthed session where he created a enemies list of all who testified and voted for impeachment.
We now know that the Republican Party can not run the government. Barack Obama had the budget deficit down to $869 million. Trump has now returned the government to $2.2 trillion after his 2018 tax gift to the wealthy. It was the largest transfer of wealth in U.S. history. He can not close a deal. North Korea and China. The new USMCA is NAFTA with a new name. Congress had to redo his version to make some small changes. No environmental policy and companies can still flee to Mexico to pay $2 an hour. He tore up the Iran deal that kept them in check with nuclear weapons. He is the most dangerous President to hold the office in history.
The lies told at the State of the Union speech are countless. No talk of the outlandish deportation policy. President Obama was called deporter-and-chief as he deported far more than Bush 43, Clinton and Trump together. He just deported families together and anyone seeking asylum from Central America was sent to the lawful courts to hear them out. You do not need to split up families to run ICE and a wall on the southern border of Texas is not needed and ranchers do not want their land taken away by the government for a wall that has a natural boundary and can be used by technology and the Texas National Guard (if needed). If he had inherited the Bush economy where would we be? This guy knows nothing and jeopardizes our national security. He does not read anything it helps himself.
Everyone runs around worrying about socialism, yet we subsidize oil and gas companies and the most socialized state is Alaska where every man, woman, and child get a part of oil and gas profits. When do Americans get smart and demand cheaper drugs or insurance. If that makes me a socialist, sign me up.
Kenneth Smith, Victoria
