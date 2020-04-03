Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

As the season approaches for a life given up for us;

A gift from his Father without any fuss.

Our future we compromise in so many ways

by not appreciating His woeful last days.

The message has been there for thousands of years

but not seen by some that could settle their fears.

We all seek refuge in order to live

and His sacrifice for all was all He could give.

Once realized by us of this love at great cost,

you may emerge as one found never again to be lost.

Don Cook, Port Lavaca

