Editor, the Advocate:
COVID-19
I never thought I would see the day
When a mask was mandatory for work or play.
To wash my hands I’ve been told
Since I was three years old.
To stay behind at least six feet apart
All of this is just a start.
To keep us safe, let’s all do our best to abide by the rule.
We are in this together so say a prayer today
That this COVID-19 will go away.
LaVerne Black, Victoria
