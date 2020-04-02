Editor, the Advocate:
Because of the COVID-19 virus, I’ve got to be me.
The beauty shops are closed so my gray hair is an inch long
And my nails are chipped to the bone.
And to top it off, I have to stay home alone.
But if each of us pray and do our part,
In a while we will have a new start.
LaVerne Black, Victoria
