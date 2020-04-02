Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Because of the COVID-19 virus, I’ve got to be me.

The beauty shops are closed so my gray hair is an inch long

And my nails are chipped to the bone.

And to top it off, I have to stay home alone.

But if each of us pray and do our part,

In a while we will have a new start.

LaVerne Black, Victoria

