Editor, the Advocate:
Little Tea Pot
Beautiful little tea pot setting, sitting at a resale shop all alone.
Just waiting for someone to take her home.
I bet she served fancy ladies and had a blast.
I just wish I knew this little pot’s past.
I’ll take her home and put her on a silver tray.
On my next tea party for little girls with hats and lace,
This little tea pot will find her place.
LaVerne Black, Victoria
