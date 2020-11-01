Editor, the Advocate:
Memories
Memories come and memories go
They leave kind thoughts of long long ago.
The wagon wheels turned, the plows dug rows
If only they could talk of long long ago.
The windmills turned when the wind blew strong
I shudder to think where they have gone.
From late at night and early morn
The families worked to plant the corn.
As the sun shone bright and the moonbeams glowed
It’s nice to remember times of long long ago.
Gena Harper, Victoria
