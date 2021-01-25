Editor, the Advocate:
The night is lonely, dark and long;
I need you here with me.
Though we're apart our love is strong.
We two were meant to be.
My work is done, I’m coming home.
I'm leaving here tonight.
The rising moon will light my way,
if only it is bright.
I take the road, in hurried mode,
my headlights gleam the dust.
Hypnotic sights are my delights,
but stay awake I must.
The brightening moon inspires a tune,
it waltzes through my head.
Recalling times I spent with you,
the day we two were wed.
The raging train invades my brain —
bright light and awesome roar.
Caboose's light returns the night —
it's soft and still once more.
The old truck wheels past sleepy fields
that wave as we glide by.
The moon rides on the railroad track
'neath midnight's velvet sky.
I travel on to hurry home,
to get back home to you;
I know you wait beyond our gate,
with love so strong and true.
I cross the track, and don't look back.
I rush to race the dawn.
The thought of you, and what you do
gives strength to carry on.
The western sky turmoil's on high,
and threatens later rain.
The sun beguiles and shortly styles
the track with kisses twain.
The final mile I do in style,
at last I see our home.
I run to face your warm embrace —
I never more will roam.
The long day ends, our life begins
anew, — we'll share our tales.
The night descends, the moon again
rides softly on the rails.
For those who roam afar from home
the road's a lonely place.
The moon along the railroad track
will never lose the race.
Mickey Basden, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.