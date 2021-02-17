Editor, the Advocate:
We can be strong if we stand together! Our enemy is not Donald Trump, the political Right, the political Left, it is not even China or Russia or the news media. The enemy is the same individual who turned against God centuries ago and was kicked out of heaven as he attempted to set himself up as God. He roams the earth using individuals to execute his plan.
Mr. Collie you actually compared President Trump to some confused and some really evil men. Is it possible you were lied to? I was overjoyed when he stood with Israel and stood for life and has been very vocal in fighting for our precious babies in the womb. He reversed the Johnson Amendment on behalf of the church. He fought for family values and fought for Christians being persecuted around the world. He restored jobs and rescued our manufacturing industries from foreign nations. He stood up against other nations taking advantage of us economically. He is the one who built our economy to be the strongest in decades. He has fought to make America strong and safe. He indeed got in the way of the Socialist, Marxist, Communistic plans against America. Particularly the almost 80 million who voted for him have awakened to that truth.
Isaiah 5:20 actually says: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil…”
Saul Alinsky, who wrote “Rules For Radicals,” died in 1972 but his students live on and are very active in our government and news media.
Rule 13: “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (It is very cruel, but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.) (Target – Donald Trump)
Rule 5: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions. (Pretty crude, rude and mean, huh? They want to create anger and fear.)
(We are the enemy, Trump is just standing in the way)
Saul Alinsky’s Rules: If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.
How many lies have we believed? Let’s stand together and fight for our country and our children’s future. We can do this together!
Brenda Joy Brooks, Inez
