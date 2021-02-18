Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the letter last week titled “Drinking the Trump Kool-Aid.”
I am a Christian and I voted for Donald Trump in both elections. I didn’t vote for a man or for a personality, I voted for a platform. I voted against abortion. I stay amazed at many claiming to be Christians who seem to look the other way on this issue. Often a vote is a choice between “the lesser of two evils,” but in these elections it was not.
Again, as a Christian, I will not stand before God some day and give some casual reply as to why abortion was not important enough to me to take a stand against it.
Also, I’d like to say that I don’t know Mr. Collie and he doesn’t know me. Therefore, I find it amazing to see how many of his ilk, especially on social media, find it so easy to make blanket claims against those they don’t know. I would like to see a little more tolerance for differences of opinion.
Kelly Pozzi, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.