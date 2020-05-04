Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

In response to Thumbs-down from Don, next time you go to Lowe’s, walk by the flag section. The American flag is there. The one that gives you the right to go or stay at home as well as their right to wear or not wear a mask.

Be glad we have the freedom of choice.

Richard Fox, Victoria

