Editor, the Advocate:
Many people are often telling me how much they love reading Elaine Wheat’s Oceans for Emotions articles in the Victoria Advocate. They want me to thank you, the owners and all staff of the Victoria Advocate, for printing her Oceans for Emotions articles.
Elaine’s articles are inspirational, enjoyable, motivating, unique, and sometimes humorous. Elaine use to say she tries “to reach all kinds of people.”
Many of her readers have also requested that next year the Victoria Advocate will please continue to print Elaine Wheat’s Oceans for Emotions article every two weeks and if not that, at least once a month for another year or two. We have 38 years worth of her articles.
Thank you to the approximately 200 people who signed the petition to request the Victoria Advocate to continue printing Elaine Wheat’s Oceans for Emotions articles. The signatures were from readers who live in Goliad, Victoria, Port Lavaca, Seadrift, Cuero, Rockport, Houston, Inez and Tivoli.
Mary Post, Victoria
