Editor, the Advocate:
A number of today’s opinion leaders in powerful and influential positions are embracing dangerous ideologies like socialism and its variants. It needs to be understood these proposed policies by the far-left are fatal to liberty and their ideas threaten the very foundation of our limited constitutional government. Author George Orwell warned that the most effective way to destroy people was to deny and obliterate their own understanding of history.
We see signs all around us of the failure in our schools, even as more and more tax dollars are devoted to them. We are witnessing America’s secondary schools and colleges failing to teach their students our nation’s great heritage of liberty. No wonder that a recent survey revealed 58 percent of millennials, those born between 1982 and 1999 and who are the largest generation in America, said they would prefer to live in a socialist, communist or fascist country. Respected Professor of Economics, Dr. Walter Williams of George Mason University commented in an Advocate column on Jan. 4 titled “Colleges dupe parents, taxpayers,” “One wonders just how far spineless college administrators will go when it comes to caving into the demands of campus snowflakes who have been taught they must be protected against words, events, and deeds that do not fully conform to their extremely limited, narrow-minded beliefs built on sheer delusion.”
While we build on efforts to ensure educators are effective as possible, we are also witnessing the lefts’ increasing misuse of education to undermine traditional patriotism. The result is a measured decrease in young Americans’ sense of patriotism. Polls are consistently showing our youth being increasingly attracted to socialism and other ideas destructive to our society. More and more young people are having doubts about our First Amendment right to free speech.
It is paramount we support our educational systems, hold ourselves accountable, and do what is right for the future of our nation by ensuring the principles of liberty are taught. This promotes intelligent and informed patriotism, and is our best defense against socialism. Socialism must be exposed for what it is; a system of tyrannical government seeking to drive society toward the goals of communism’s social and spiritual desolation. It destroys all elements of free trade, private ownership, social structures, morality, belief and tradition.
If we fail, our constitution and our great country shall sooner than later cease to exist.
Bobby D. Whitefield, Victoria
