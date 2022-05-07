Editor, the Advocate:
DeTar Healthcare System plays an integral role in the South Texas Crossroads thanks to the knowledgeable and compassionate people who work inside. During Hospital Week, May 8 – 14, we recognize and celebrate our caregivers for the difference they make each day. We are health care and our team members are energized by their work to fight illness and promote wellness for patients and our community.
Around the clock every day of the year, the hospital offers a safe environment for care thanks to our physical plant and environmental services staff who work to keep the building clean and comfortable.
To help you live healthier, our primary care physicians, imaging and lab workers deliver screening and diagnostics to keep your health on track.
When you are ill, our nurses, physicians and other providers work to help you get better with the treatment you need, whether surgery, physical therapy or inpatient care.
As your family is growing, our labor and delivery team helps you welcome new members with childbirth services.
In a medical emergency, our emergency room physicians, nurses and other team members address your injuries or intervene with timely treatment of heart attack and stroke.
In times of pandemic, natural disaster or major accidents, we coordinate with first responders, the health department and other area providers to protect our community and support recovery.
Helping people get well and live healthier is our purpose at DeTar Healthcare System. I am proud of our providers who are here for you and serving as a part of our hometown health care team. Please join me in recognizing the extraordinary difference our caregiver team makes when we come together for you.
Bernard Leger, CEO DeTar, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.