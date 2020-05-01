Editor, the Advocate:
During the 2020 National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Cuero Regional Hospital joins other hospitals and communities to recognize and celebrate the outstanding work of nurses who deliver expert, compassionate care to patients around the clock, 365 days a year.
Throughout our hospital and clinics, I have the privilege of seeing the dedicated work and passion of our nurses making a difference in the lives of every patient we serve. When it comes to ensuring the health and safety of our patients, they are second to none. With COVID-19, our nursing team stepped up to provide amazing care while ensuring a safe environment for themselves and our patients. I couldn’t be more proud of this incredible team and its commitment to excellence in our current environment.
They welcome newborns into the world; they care for our loved ones when a heart attack or stroke hits and help them recover and return to living their lives and achieving their dreams. They stand beside you and your family providing emotional support. They provide emergency services, providing life-saving care when every second counts. They support patients in the last stages of their lives and comfort families as they grieve the loss of a loved one. Simply put, our nurses are there for all of us every second of every day.
They do this while making sacrifices in their personal lives – working night shifts, weekends and holidays, and sacrificing time they could spend with their families and friends – all because of their deep commitment to making the lives of those they serve better.
This week I hope you will join me in paying tribute to these amazing professionals and thanking them for all they do.
Judy Krupala, chief nursing officer, Cuero Regional Hospital, Cuero
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.