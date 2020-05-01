Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

During the 2020 National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Cuero Regional Hospital joins other hospitals and communities to recognize and celebrate the outstanding work of nurses who deliver expert, compassionate care to patients around the clock, 365 days a year.

Throughout our hospital and clinics, I have the privilege of seeing the dedicated work and passion of our nurses making a difference in the lives of every patient we serve. When it comes to ensuring the health and safety of our patients, they are second to none. With COVID-19, our nursing team stepped up to provide amazing care while ensuring a safe environment for themselves and our patients. I couldn’t be more proud of this incredible team and its commitment to excellence in our current environment.

They welcome newborns into the world; they care for our loved ones when a heart attack or stroke hits and help them recover and return to living their lives and achieving their dreams. They stand beside you and your family providing emotional support. They provide emergency services, providing life-saving care when every second counts. They support patients in the last stages of their lives and comfort families as they grieve the loss of a loved one. Simply put, our nurses are there for all of us every second of every day.

They do this while making sacrifices in their personal lives – working night shifts, weekends and holidays, and sacrificing time they could spend with their families and friends – all because of their deep commitment to making the lives of those they serve better.

This week I hope you will join me in paying tribute to these amazing professionals and thanking them for all they do.

Judy Krupala, chief nursing officer, Cuero Regional Hospital, Cuero

