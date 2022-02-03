Editor, the Advocate:
As a United States veteran, he embarked upon his new career three terms ago and would like to continue on this journey to further serve the good people of DeWitt County, Precinct 2.
As there are many sheep who wear wolves’ clothing, we have to be mindful of who we elect to office. He has done a good job for the county, continues to look out for his constituents as a whole and has shown his dedication. He was raised on a farm, tended the chickens, fed the hogs, milked the cows and the like. My grandmother used to say “you can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.”
As an upstanding law abiding citizen, he is looking forward to serving you for another term in office. He is a community leader, knowledgeable and experienced in regards to county road maintenance. He is passionate about his job and strives to build the best roads this side of the Guadalupe. He works hard for the kind people of this community and enjoys living in rural small town USA. Like apple pie, football games and ice cream, it’s the best place to be!
Don’t forget to vote to re-elect James Pilchiek Sr. for county commissioner, DeWitt County, Precinct 2.
Debora Glover, Yoakum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.