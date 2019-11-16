Editor, the Advocate:
For anyone thinking under the naïve presumption that playing the song “Dixie” is good for all Refugio High School fans, they are totally wrong.
Hearing and listening to the song “Dixie” is not a good way to meet the good people of Refugio, nor does it cultivate smooth social relations. The best prescribed cure is to eliminate the playing of “Dixie” as a fight song or anthem in Refugio.
The song “Dixie,” played by the Refugio High School band for decades, has inflicted injury to the souls of some Refugio students past and present. Dating back to the 1960s era, black teachers educated their students at the then-colored school that the lyrics to the song “Dixie” represented hatred and disdain to the black race. One black teacher in 1961 wrote a letter to the Refugio School Board stating the playing of “Dixie” by the High School Band was sending a negative message and was affecting some students. The teacher was told to let the complaining cease or she could be fired.
In 1967, my brother and I voiced our opinion about the song “Dixie” and were confronted by coaches that we would be kicked out of sports at Refugio High School if we pursued the issue.
Here we are now in the present day, 2019, and no one in the Refugio High School system feels that there is a need to heed attention to the outcry of those who oppose the playing of “Dixie” as a fight song at R.H.S.
The playing of the song is in total contradiction of the school system’s aims and goals at making the Refugio school system free of bias, prejudice and unrest of all students.
About the playing of the song “Dixie,” some will say, “It’s tradition, we’ve always played it, that’s the only song we know!” What a great irony. We say the Refugio school system is great in promoting educational culture. But we play to the tune of “Dixie,” a song that perpetuates hatred and division.
If the song is allowed to be played at Refugio High School, then we are overlooking a race of people.
Ronald O. Green, Victoria
