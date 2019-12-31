Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding the Dec. 22 article in the sports section “Herring continues to fulfill promise at Refugio,” one member of the Refugio School Board, who is also the football team’s chaplain, gave praise to Bobcat Coach Jason Herring. It was deserving. I wonder why this school board member doesn’t mirror the same passion and concern for the players’ emotions like Coach Herring does? This team chaplain/school board member voted to keep a school song that has stirred controversy among the community of Refugio. On or about Nov. 25, the Refugio School Board voted in favor 5-2 to keep the song “Dixie” as an anthem for the Refugio High School Bobcats.
In a news article in the Corpus Christi Caller Times, a Refugio High School football player who is also a band member stated that the playing of the song “Dixie” was offensive to himself and to many other people. He further stated that the school is supposed to be there for him and all students and that they should feel safe and welcomed.
As stated in my previous letter to the editor in the Victoria Advocate and an article in USA Today, the playing of the song “Dixie” presents a total contradiction of the Refugio school system’s goals at making the Refugio school system free of bias, prejudice and unrest of all students. I pray that the school board reconsiders their view on the playing of “Dixie.”
In the Advocate sports article dated Dec. 22, Refugio Coach Herring states, “Everywhere you turn in Refugio, from the community to the teachers to the superintendent to the school board to the principal, it’s all the same thing and you get the same answer. It’s about the kids, and we want to be as good as we can be at everything we do. And then they give you the resources and they let you do your job.”
Well, if it’s all about the kids, please do the right thing and officially terminate the playing of the song “Dixie.”
The Refugio school board, teachers, principal, coaches and superintendent should care about all students’ emotions.
Ron Green, Victoria
