Editor, the Advocate:
I recall an 80s album by John Cougar entitled "Nothin' Matters and What if it Did." Today we know that to be wrong, for now one thing matters, and it seems to be all that matters.
It no longer matters if property is privately or publicly owned. A lawless mob which wants that property can occupy and claim it with the approval of liberal civic authority and liberal media, because that mob is the group that really matters. No worries about legal trade or title transfer or facing legal penalty for theft of property.
Hands off these peaceful well-meaning folks. It no longer matters what programs I may want to watch on television. If the mob that now matters doesn't approve of the programs' content, give in to their demands and remove those programs.
It no longer matters that crimes of theft and arson are provable and punishable. If the mob that matters demands immunity from prosecution, cave to their demand.
It no longer matters if citizens of past times deemed someone or some cause worthy of such honor that they would erect in that memory with a statue or monument. If the mob that matters now doesn't approve of what those people stood for, that statue or memorial must be removed.
It no longer matters if laws and enforcement of laws have proven to be essential to an orderly civilization. If the mob that matters now doesn't approve of the law, or its enforcement, or the enforcers, that all must be removed. Defunded. It no longer matters that much of the USA's citizenry objects to this mob rule. Our lives don't matter. Leadership, at all levels and in both political parties, caves to the whim of the mob that matters.
Regarding Victoria’s statue that honors a past warrior, save, don't cave. If the statue offends you, look the other way. How long before the monument of victorious Marines raising the flag on Mount Suribachi is destroyed because victory over an enemy makes someone uncomfortable? How long before the tomb of the unknown soldier is called by the do-gooders a monument of violence and destroyed? You may have an actual fight on your hands when you go after these two. How long before the faces are scrubbed off of Mount Rushmore?
How long before we are the nation where nothing matters — well, just that one thing?
Steve Fiedler, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.