Editor, the Advocate:
The one thing that gets my blood boiling is when someone says, ”I don’t vote, I have never voted.” The first thing that comes into my mind is that this person and thousands of others do not vote.
Why? Perhaps because no one has ever explained to them the importance of everyone’s participation in deciding who we elect to represent the best interests for the well being of our country and our lives and the effect that our vote has on the final outcome on who we elect or the changes we make in our government rules and guidelines.
This week I heard a reliable report that millions of Black voters that came out to vote for Obama, did not show up at the polls in 2016. Our Hispanic citizens also lack enthusiasm for participating in our voting process. That being said, all of us are affected when we don’t make our voices heard by exercising this personal democratic gift that our veteran heroes fought and died for. Voting is a responsibility that all citizens (in good standing) are charged with. Nobody gets anything free in this country or any other country. We should be proud stewards of our county and our government and hold those we elect responsible for the oath of office that they profess with their hand on the Bible.
Since I am already in trouble, let me reach our naturalized citizens, regardless of which country they may have come from. You have the same responsibilities as a native United States citizen. Please don’t treat your new U.S. citizenship like a golden ticket and just kick back. You, like me, have the same responsibilities to your new country. I welcome you into your new country and ask you to be a proud steward.
If I may, I would like to recommend that we vote to get our country back in good standing with our allied countries. Protect our Affordable Care Act (Obama Care), the thousands of our brothers with pre-existing medical conditions and activate the pollution control guidelines to protect our environment. Get our people back to work by creating jobs in upgrading our infrastructure, highways, bridges, streets, neighborhoods, schools. In the last four years, we have been promised all these things but nothing has come to fruition.
How can we make that change? Register to vote today, and vote at the appropriate time.
Frank Torres, Victoria
