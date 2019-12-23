Editor, the Advocate:
Donald J. Trump is the President of the U.S.A. Duly, legally and constitutionally elected. The wisdom of the founding fathers put in place to protect the minorities who occupy the majority of the area of the U.S. against the smaller concentrated population areas was put to great use.
Progressive Democrats became so angry Trump won they stated within days of the election they were going to impeach him. So this is why all of this corruption and lying has been going on for three years. Backed up by mainstream media CNN, MSNBC, NBC, etc. It is rightly called PEST, Post Election Stress Trauma.
Hillary Clinton lost. She ran a terrible crooked campaign. She cared only about where the money is: crowded big cities and wealthy resort areas. Showed she never has cared about regular people. She didn’t care about them so much she called millions of voters “a basket of deplorables.” Now that’s how to get votes. She claims to be a #metoo woman but went after the reputation of those women Bill abused to protect her husband. After all, where would she have gone if she wasn’t Mrs. Bill Clinton?
CNN and MSNBC should be declared the propaganda outlets of the DNC. No different than the Soviet Union Pravda. Then they whine like snowflakes about being called fake news. But where were all those who cried and backed them up the last few decades when the many were calling Fox News, Faux News? Abraham Lincoln and his military were not free press people, shutting down many outlets who took the South’s view. He is praised.
Many progressive left Democrats have been so mad, they turned to violence. Beating with fist, bike locks and clubs and pepper spraying, attacking average citizens wearing MAGA hats and their cars who were just attending campaign and presidential rallies. Calling them Nazis/Fascists. Who did these same things to Jews and unwanted people back in the 1930/40s?
Then we have cities doing Taliban style removal of historic statues. Calling them white supremacists. Polls in most of those cities were 97% leave them alone they are history or don’t care it’s up. But as factual history says, even Abraham Lincoln was one of those white supremacists also, along with many Unionists. https://atlantablackstar.com/2015/05/05/not-great-emancipator-10-racists-quotes-abraham-lincoln-said-black-people/
Regular citizens are not “woke”; they are angrily awakened.
Ron Sandidge, Victoria
