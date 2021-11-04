Editor, the Advocate:
A Chinese hypervelocity missile system that can destroy America? How can that hurt any one of us? What a puny, meaningless subject. At least our leaders understand how really unimportant defense is. They are concentrating on the really important stuff like appointing a transgender admiral, issuing the first passport that has an "X" in the sex indication box, and the entire intel community is cloistered to analyze and discuss their first report/manual on diversity and inclusion. Soon the streets of DC will be empty as the city travels en masse to Europe to discuss global climate change in Glasgow.
So let's not sweat the small stuff like a hypervelocity weapon in the hands of our enemies that can destroy us, the fact that Thanksgiving dinners will be meager this year for much of the population, or that the holidays will be spent at home by a lot of Americans because they cannot afford a tank of gas. Let us just rejoice in the fact that so many Americans remain huddled in fear for their lives, abandoned in Afghanistan, the nation is overrun by illegal immigrants that are not screened for COVID-19, inflation eats up our personal budgets, and all the while our leaders are having champagne at the climate change shindig in Scotland.
Rejoice America! And let us not forget to lower our expectations.
Bob Coleman, Victoria
