Editor, the Advocate:
Back in the 1990s when I had a day job, I traveled weekly from the Victoria Airport to somewhere via Houston. I almost always left on the 6 a.m. flight and arrived at my destination around mid day.
It seems to me that for any flight service to be successful, there needs to be an early morning flight and a late evening flight to get folks home. These flights must also be reliable or it will fail.
Without an early morning flight, reliability, and good equipment, you can forget having successful air service in Victoria. In the 90’s boardings were around 20,000 a year with four or five flights per day.
Don Eastham, Victoria
