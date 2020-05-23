Editor, the Advocate:
Those who have ever been in the military take an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, which states this, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” Look at the many wars we have been in and all the deaths, wounds in body and soul that our veterans have sacrificed for our God given freedoms. Let us all commit ourselves to never give up our God given rights to those who want the tyranny of socialist and communist rule. John Adams said, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Proverbs 14:34, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”
Thank all veterans and their families, tell them thank you for your service, to God and country.
John R. Fisher, chaplain American Legion, U.S. Navy Veteran, Point Comfort
