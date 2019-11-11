Editor, the Advocate:
We remember our veterans, who are defenders of our God-given freedoms. Over 16 million Americans fought during WWII and over 400,000 gave their lives and thousands were wounded in body and soul.
We give God praise for our Bible-based nation and those patriots who are willing to continue to defend our freedoms from ungodly, evil people. God created America as a Christian nation and gave us a Bible-based Constitution. God gave America freedom to spread the Bible message and to support His people of Israel. Those who want to come against God’s rule, and try to destroy Christianity and Jews will come under the judgement of almighty God. Check out the Bible and see what happens to people and nations that come against God’s authority.
My wife and I have many from our family who served in the military and know what patriotism means. Seven served in the Navy, five in the Army, two in the Coast Guard and one Marine. One of our grandsons is in the National Guard and has been deployed to Afghanistan for one year. My dad came back from WWII in Europe, the Battle of the Bulge with several wounds. On the back of the WWII victory medal the Army engraved these words:
“Freedom from fear and want, Freedom of speech and religion”. The very beliefs that many Americans died for and were wounded and fought in many wars for. Why let socialist and communist here in America take our God given freedoms away from us? When you see a veteran, thank him for his service to our God and country.
John R. Fisher, Navy veteran, Chaplain in American Legion, Point Comfort
