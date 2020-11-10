Editor, the Advocate:
In the words of Whittaker Chambers, 1901 — 1961, an American writer and editor, who had formerly been a Soviet communist spy before he recanted and defected to the West, “Freedom is a need of the soul, and nothing else. It is in striving towards God that the soul strives continually after a condition of freedom. God alone is the inciter in the guarantor of freedom. He is the only guarantor. External freedom is only an aspect of the interior freedom. Political freedom, as the Western world has known it, is only a political reading of the Bible. Religion and freedom are indivisible. Without freedom the soul dies. Without the soul there is no justification for freedom. Truly our founding fathers put this truth in our Declaration of Independence -We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Nov. 11th is Veterans Day and we need to thank God and our veterans for our freedoms in America. When you see a veteran, tell them thank you for serving.
John Fisher, Chaplain, American Legion, Point Comfort
