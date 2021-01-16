Editor, the Advocate:
Pray for our nation to stop murdering our unborn.
Pray to undo the ungodly ruling of legalizing abortion. Jan. 22, 1973, the United States Supreme Court ruled that “an unborn child is neither a human nor a person, and therefore is not protected under the Constitution.
A fetus not seen as a separate entity in itself, merely functions as a part of the mother’s body.” Medical science tells another story and the Bible.
God hates the shedding of innocent blood.
Here is just one verse among several, as to what God says, Proverbs 6:17b “hates the hands that shed innocent blood.” God have mercy on us.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
