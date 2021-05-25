Editor, the Advocate:
Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance for everyone who has died in a conflict while serving in the American armed forces. The flag of the U.S. is flown at half mast till noon and to the full post after noon until the evening on Memorial Day. It was not a day meant to have a full blown bash or a huge sale.
The Killed In Action (KIA) total as of 1000 hours (10 a.m.) on 24 May 2021 from the Korean conflict, Vietnam, Operation Iraqi Freedom 2010 to 2011, Operation New Dawn 2010 to 2011, Operation Enduring Freedom 2001-2014 (Afghanistan only), Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel is over 98,876. Those who gave all so that you can have your Memorial Day blow out or sale.
At least remember why and say a prayer for those service members who gave all.
Espiridion Castillo, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.