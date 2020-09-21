Editor, the Advocate:
It was with profound sadness that I read of the passing of Elizabeth Greeson in today’s paper. If all the “Dowager Empresses” of Victoria’s history could have chosen a Queen, that Queen would have been Elizabeth Greeson. I have known her since my early childhood and have great memories of her, Bully, Pat and Martha Moore, and my parents playing poker in our living room while my brother and I would try to sneak a listen to see what was causing all the laughter (usually Pat Moore). She was my aunt Pat’s dearest friend growing up here. They were drum majors at Patti Welder together and went off to college together after that. My aunt is still kicking at 93 and will miss her, as will we all. The greatest generation (those born in the 20s and 30s) produced some wonderful women in Victoria. Drs. Pattie Dodson and Eva Yznaga Seger were two of the first female physicians here, paving the way for those who came later. Carolyn Kamin, Hallie Clements, Mrs. Ern Mooney are others I remember who were inspirations for all of us. But above all, there stood Elizabeth Greeson, who never turned down an invitation and saw opportunity rather than obligation in every chance to serve. Her infectious sense of humor was legendary. Her nobility and humility and grace and generosity are something we all should aspire to.
To her family and her legion of friends, my heart aches with you, my eyes weep with you. We have lost something that cannot be replaced. Victoria’s light is a bit dimmer with the loss of Elizabeth Greeson. Rest in peace, dear lady.
Donald W. Breech, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.