Editor, the Advocate:
Unity is strength. Anyone can become an American, because character, ideas and conduct identify Americans; not race, ethnicity or gender. Divisions weaken America. Republics protect unity and stability through government following Rule of Law, not emotions.
The inscription on the DeLeon Plaza statue, by a famous artist, innocuously stated, “To The Soldiers Of The Confederate States Of America … On Civilization’s Height Immutable They Stand.” This monument honors courage, resoluteness and sacrifices, immutability, of soldiers of all races, including the Cherokee, who served the Confederacy. These soldiers fought overwhelming odds and faced enormous dangers, protecting families and homes (E.G. Banks "Red River Invasion").
Americans traditionally admired courage, even when shown by mortal enemies. Americans used “Geronimo” as a WWII battle cry. Justices White (Confederate) and Holmes (Union soldier) developed affection, rather than hate, serving on the Supreme Court.
First, the Federal Constitution’s First Amendment and Texas Constitution, both protect this statue and inscription, as speech. Constitutions prohibit government censorship. Removal is censorship reserved for totalitarian societies, like burning books.
Second, removal by local government violates police power, as arbitrary and capricious, (Tenth Amendment). Also, the Texas Constitution reserved such powers to the people.
Third, public policy and state laws prohibit removal of Confederate statues because Texans have history and rights to memorialize it. Texas Government Code Section 2166.501ff. Texas Antiquities Act.
Fourth, removal divides us, is intolerant and serves as a weapon in cultural war. Removal is dominance and supremacy, not equality.
Fifth, my rights end, where yours begin and vice-versa. My ancestors fought wars: French and Indian; Revolutionary; 1812 and on both sides of the War Between the States. Removal emotionally violates part of me - increased by widespread cultural annihilation in news. Heritage and identity for some, shouldn’t eradicate heritage and identity of others.
Sixth, Confederate statues embody heritage for about half the country, but why wouldn’t Native Americans remove statues honoring most pre-1880 traditional heroes? Mexican immigrants could destroy the Alamo and San Jacinto; Japanese the iconic Iwo Jima statue (Arlington National Cemetery) and Vietnamese the Vietnam War Memorial. Now, ban recognition for almost all presidents, Supreme Court justices, Legislators and military leaders, as representatives of “White Supremacy.” After the censorship and bans end, what American history remains? Who removes Dr. King’s National Mall memorial, because it offended? Should the Bible be banned because Abraham, Isaac and Jacob were slave owners?
Don Crawford, Victoria
