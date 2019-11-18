Editor, the Advocate:
A team-building, problem-solving, prioritizing idea I was introduced to back in the ’80s while working in the maintenance department for Union Carbide: It’s an old idea that was first utilized back in the ’60s in Japan by companies such as Toyota and many others. The team I worked with was charged with identifying problems riddled with high-maintenance equipment that we could improve. Using our data collection systems, we identified numerous pieces of equipment, voted to prioritize and then went and made the improvements.
Of course, this process was highly subjective to cost constraints and other considerations. Nonetheless, we made numerous improvements. The accolades we received for our achievements were small: stickers for our hard hats and one Susan B. Anthony gold dollar for each person on the team for each improvement.
As time passed, our hard hats became covered with stickers. The process fostered a sense of accomplishment and team spirit. It also garnished interest in the process and encouraged others to form circles within their areas of responsibilities.
The process had its pitfalls such as leadership buy-in and those that opposed team concepts. I was impressed with the process and likened it to our democratic political process, at least back then. Our democratic process has dissolved over the years to the point that all we have are two teams hurling stones at each other, with America and our children in the middle.
Our representatives need to form some quality circles; identify the problems through data, best practices and law; prioritize them, and fix them, one at a time; with leadership and we the people supporting them. We all need to quit hurling stones, starting from the top, and start throwing good ideas. One team, one America, with plenty of problems to fix. Accolades to come next November.
Glen Ullman, Victoria
