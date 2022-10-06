Editor, the Advocate:
City of Victoria, Code Enforcement:
I live on the southside of South Laurent/185. Don’t remember how many times I’ve called the city about trash and yes, garbage in my neighborhood. You might say that I am tired of being told that the abandoned boat that hangs out over the sidewalk in front of my cousin’s home will be removed or that the pile of trash that magically reappears on Canal Avenue after being removed, or the cleaning of the empty lot across form 1805 Allen Road, though the grass has been cut, the limbs of fallen trees and a complete tree trunk has been deposited on the roadside. By the way the boat sits atop a lot of other trash on Ellis Street.
There was a city vehicle that I observed stopped on Ellis several months back and appeared to be taking notes, but that may have had something to do with my cousin’s new home construction?
As a retired 82-year-old instructor for the Houston ISD, for 35+ years, I admit that being ignored or disrespected is not something that I need at this particular moment in time.
However, since all of my calls to the Code Office have resulted in zero action, I had hoped that the resulting action(s) would be positive. Nope. I listen to the city cleanup campaign on the local news and wonder are we important enough to deserve more consideration from, whoever?
The area where I live is really quite peaceful, with a few exceptions. We’re law abiding citizens, pretty sure we pay our taxes and deserve as much of your attention as any other area of our fair city.
Therefore, please respond as quickly as possible when “I” ask for your help with issues of Victoria City beautification and cleaning.
Respectfully,
Ruffus Callis Diggs, Victoria